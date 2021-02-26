Caldwell County man dies after own vehicle rolls backwards, traps him

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Granite Falls man died Thursday after he became trapped under his vehicle while attempting to fix his transmission, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 44-year-old Michael Hedrick was having trouble with his transmission at the Dusty Ridge Boating Access dock Thursday morning.

When Hedrick was attempting to determine the problem, the vehicle rolled backwards trapping him.

Officials said the incident was completely accidental. No foul play is suspected.

Sheriff Chris Bowman expressed his condolences to the man’s family, and asked for the community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.