Bleeding break-in suspect who shattered home’s window is arrested

Alexander County

by: Walter Hermann

Alexander County Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A bleeding suspect who attempted to break into an occupied Taylorsville home in the middle of the night was arrested on scene following a brief struggle with law enforcement, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 1 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on Carrigan Road in Taylorsville.

A victim of the residence who was sleeping at the time stated a suspect broke a window in the middle of the night before she called 911. An initial investigation that included a doorbell surveillance camera identified Hiddenite resident Jeffery Minton, 29, as the suspect and a search began.

Officers found a bleeding Minton at the scene and a struggle ensued including Minton assaulting one of the officers and damaging a patrol car, the police report indicated.

Minton was tased and arrested. He faces multiple charges including felony assault on an officer and burglary.

FOX 46 Charlotte

