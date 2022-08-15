ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with active warrants out on child abuse charges who barricaded himself in his bedroom was arrested over the weekend, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on Poplar Springs Road. A resident told deputies his roommate was making concerning statements and could be suffering from mental illness.

Upon entering the home, deputies learned 39-year-old Beaufort County resident Brandon Warren had barricaded himself in a bedroom and it was unclear if he was armed, the sheriff’s report stated.

After being unresponsive to deputies for a period of time, Warren was arrested after entry was forced into the room. Warren had warrants out for failing to appear on child abuse charges and charged with indecent liberties with a minor, documents showed.

He was held on a $55,000 secured bond and faces charges including resisting.