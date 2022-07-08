ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Daniel Costner of Taylorsville stopped to get a drink, tried his luck on a new lottery game, and found himself the first winner of the game’s $100,000 prize.

“I was stunned,” Costner said to NC lottery officials. “I had to sit there and look at it for a few minutes.”

Costner bought his lucky $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Market Basket on N.C. 16 South in Taylorsville, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“I had to get another set of eyes to look at it to make sure I was seeing correctly,” Costner said.

Costner collected his prize at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.

Fabulous Fortune debuted this month with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Five $3 million prizes and 17 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.