Alexander County inmate dies from COVID-19, officials say

An inmate at a facility in Alexander County has died from COVID-19, authorities said on Monday.

The inmate, who is not being identified other than that he was in his 80’s, tested positive on November 9th and was hospitalized with additional, underlying health conditions. He died on Sunday.

“His death is saddening. We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

The facility is located in Taylorsville.

