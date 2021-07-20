Alexander County commissioner killed in Ohio car accident

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A well-known county commissioner was tragically killed in a car wreck in Ohio on Monday, according to a statement from Alexander county officials.

Dr. Jeffrey Peal, who was an active member of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, was traveling in Ohio when he was involved in an automobile accident around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Peal, 57, was from Ohio and moved to Alexander County in 2007. He was originally elected to the board in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

A principal at Millersville Christian Academy, Dr. Peal taught masters and doctoral level courses in school administration and leadership as an adjunct professor.

County Manager Rick French expressed his appreciation for Dr. Peal and his concern for the family. “Jeff made significant contributions during his service to Alexander County, and he will be sorely missed,” French said. “Our sincere condolences are extended to his family who lost a great man, husband, father, and grandfather. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of healing.”