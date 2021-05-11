$300K worth of meth seized, 2 busted in Alexander County investigation

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of drugs was seized last week following a months-long drug investigation, local officials said on Tuesday.

A drug investigation that spanned several months came to a head last week when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Wednesday at 7 a.m. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a tree at a home on Connelly Springs Road.

Lenoir residents Justin Caldwell, 33, and Stephanie Laws, 28, both face multiple charges including drug trafficking.

Officials with the Caldwell and Alexander county sheriff’s offices, Taylorsville and Lenoir PD, and NCSBI were among the departments that were a part of the investigation.

Alexander County Sheriff

Meth with a street value of $300,000 was seized.