3-month drug investigation ends with Alexander Co. police chase, arrests

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two women were arrested following a police chase that was the culmination of a three-month investigation in Alexander county, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials attempted to make contact with suspects they had been investigating on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. near Damascus Road. the suspects fled and a chase ensued, continuing on Highway 115 in Iredell County near the Phil Redman’s store where police deployed stop sticks.

The vehicle continued to travel at a lower rate of speed ultimately coming to a stop. Stony Point resident Payton Schwantes, 24, and Taylorsville resident Chrystal Stikeleather, 38, were both arrested and 249 grams of meth were seized.

Schwantes faces multiple charges including felony trafficking and Stikeleather also faces multiple charges including eluding arrest and drug-related charges.