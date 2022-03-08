ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were charged after a hit confirmation was received on the license plate of a stolen vehicle Monday, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

With the hit confirmation, deputies responded to the area of the vehicle. Upon arrival, they found three people in the stolen car and detained them.

After a search of the vehicle was conducted, deputies found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

The three people detained were then placed under arrest for the following charges:

David Abernathy Jr., 52, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Todd Hefner, 55, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. He was placed under a secured bond of $7,500.

Both Hefner and Abernathy will appear in court on March 14.

Sheri Coley, 54, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed under a $2,000 bond and will appear in court on April 4.