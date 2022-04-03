ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were injured in a small plane crash Saturday night in Alexander County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the crash around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near Smith Farm Road and US-64. A single-engine plane was found to have crashed into a wooded area, according to the deputy’s report.

Two people were inside the place and were injured and transported to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol said they immediately reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), secured the scene overnight, and FAA officials arrived Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. to asses the situation.

It is unclear at this time what exactly led to the crash and this remains an active investigation.