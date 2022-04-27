ALEXANDER COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A year-long investigation into an Alexander County Meth trafficking ring netted three arrests and the seizure of about $50,000 worth of drugs, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies executed warrants at a home on Lambert Drive in Hiddenite around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the result of a 14-month meth trafficking investigation, deputies said.

Three arrests were made, 3.9 pounds of meth with a street value of about $50,000 was seized as was a gun and over $4,000 in cash.

39-year-old Hiddenite resident John Watson, 28-year-old Cowpen, SC resident Keon Choice, and 25-year-old Gaffney resident Daron Hillman each face drug-related charges including trafficking. All have secured $500,000 bonds.