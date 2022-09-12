TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle driver was killed when his Harley-Davidson bike was struck by a van on a highway in Alexander County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 9 at the intersection of NC 90 and Cheatham Ford Road.

A Dodge Caravan was reportedly traveling east on NC 90 when it attempted to turn left onto Cheatham Ford Rd.

Highway Patrol said the van’s 93-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way, collided with a westbound motorcycle and then hit another vehicle that was stopped for traffic.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 58-year-old Allen Brent Troutman of Stony Point, died at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the van was not injured in the crash. A passenger in the van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the third vehicle also did not suffer injuries.

Authorities did not say if the driver of the van might be facing charges.