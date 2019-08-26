Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alexander County
Granite Falls man facing sex offense charges with minor
Woman faces drug charges, violating stay at home order
Remains found in burned car in VA identified as mother of 2 murdered in Alexander County
Video
Alexander County school employee charged with assaulting disabled person
Alexander County men honored for saving 6-year-old from drowning
Video
More Alexander County Headlines
Alexander County man charged with murder
Video
3 dead dogs, 9 severely malnourished dogs discovered in Alexander County home
3 bodies found in VA connected to deadly Alexander Co. arson, authorities say
Video
7K pounds of marijuana seized in Catawba County
Alexander County teen missing, Sheriff’s Office says
Stony Point man charged with sex offense of a minor
Man faces 20 counts of statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with child