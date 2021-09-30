Airline industry struggling to bring in more A&P technicians nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – At the Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Charlotte, the next generation of aircraft mechanics more commonly known as airframe and power plant technicians.

Hundreds of students are enrolled at the Charlotte campus. Ethan Winfrey is one of those students, just starting their academic journey at AIM.

“I’ve always wanted to do something with my hands that impacts a lot of people,” said Winfrey.

The sector is in desperate need of more A&P technicians. According to a study by Boeing, thousands of jobs will be available in the coming years.

Aviation Maintenance Technicians keep planes in the air by performing routine repairs, large overhauls, and inspections.

Trissan Bareen recently graduated with his certification. His job hunt is ongoing but is glad he dedicated the time and effort to complete the program.

“I want to get as much experience as I can with any and everything that has to do with aviation and how it [contributes] to the industry,” said Bareen.

He wants to find a job in commercial aviation to work his way up. Something campus executive director Alex Diaz says is their mission; to prepare the next generation. He told FOX 46 that prospective students need to know it’s a major life commitment to become an A&P.

“Know that it is a commitment — a lifelong commitment. It takes a lot of time and energy. It’s not easy, it’s not a just show up to class and you get your certificate,” said Bareen.