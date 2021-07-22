Air Quality Alert: Carolinas continue to see smoke from wildfires burning out west

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolinas seeing smoke from wildfires burning both out west and in central Canada, prompting a Code Orange Advisory for Air Quality.

People around the Charlotte Metro falling all over the spectrum when it comes to actually noticing the haze and smoke, but even if they don’t know why, they do admit something feels off.

“It’s a little bit more hazy, and smoky,” said one runner near Ballantyne.

Some feel the difference, like Amber Mcloud, who was out enjoying Park Road Park Thursday morning.

“Just the debris in the air, the feeling of it, the texture, all of that is a little off,” she said.

The culprit: an intense wildfire season out west and in central Canada.

“There’s been dozens of wildfires in Manitoba, burning hundreds of thousands of acres, so for smoke to be able to travel that distance to get to the Carolinas, there needs to be a lot of it and there certainly is,” explained Corey Davis, the Assistant State Climatologist for North Carolina at NC State University.

Davis compares what we’re seeing to a conveyor belt, meaning all the Northwest wind patterns send all the smoke in our direction.

“That smoke that’s moved in has just had nowhere to go, so it’s stayed in place and in some cases it’s been trapped right along the front, that’s why the triad yesterday saw such high values.”

FOX 46 crews stopped at the Charlotte Douglas Intl. Airport Overlook where the smoke made Uptown very difficult to see.

“You can tell that it looks smoky, or cloudy, like some type of film is covering it up,” said one visitor.

Another visitor said that the view reminded him of the haze that tends to cover Los Angeles.

He said, “Very, very hazy. North Carolina and Charlotte is such a beautiful city, we’d love to enjoy more of the skyline, but because of all the haziness it’s been a little difficult.”

Davis said that Thursday will be the worst when it comes to air quality and certain groups may want to limit time outdoors.

“Someone with respiratory problems may not want to be outside, because those very tiny smoke particles can be very easily trapped in the lungs and can cause irritation.”

Even with a pretty dry forecast ahead, climatologists expect the haze to start moving out by the weekend.