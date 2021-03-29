After 30+ years, NC restaurant closes doors amid COVID-19 pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time staple on the Durham food scene said goodbye Sunday.

The Durham location of El Rodeo closed up shop for good.

While there are three other locations, the Durham restaurant was the flagship and heart of the community for decades.

Many people are sad to see it go.

The food and friendly atmosphere are two of many things people will miss as the restaurant closes after more than 30 years of service.

The establishment survived many things over the years, including a fire. However, an increase in rent and the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be too much.

“Everybody in here is like family. Now everybody is going to different places and it’s hard — I don’t want to cry but like I said we have good memories with customers,” said manager Sonia Lopez, a 20-year employee.

There was a steady stream of loyal customers stopping in Sunday for one last good meal.

“These locally owned businesses are such a wonderful part of our community and to lose this permanently would really be a tragedy,” said Maria Helgeson of Durham.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The customers hope they’ll be able to support the restaurant again somehow in the future.

Staffers said it’s unclear what’s next but they hope to find a more affordable place to relocate where they can serve the community for another 30 years.