Abducted NC baby boy found safe, child’s dad arrested, Sheriff’s Office says

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 1-year-old abducted from Person County on Thursday has been found safe and the suspect, the boy’s father, is in custody, the sheriff’s office said.
An AMBER Alert was issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Newman at 10 p.m. Thursday.
The Person County Sheriff’s Office said the abductor was believed to be Gregory Wendell Newman.
The two were said to be traveling north on Highway 57 toward Danville, Virginia in a VW Passat.
U.S. Marshals helped locate the child Friday morning. The child is safe.
Gregory Newman was taken into custody in Danville, Virginia connection with the abduction by U.S. Marshals.
The sheriff’s office said Gregory Newman is facing misdemeanor assault and larceny of a motor vehicle charges. They said they’re trying to determine if he will be charged with abducting his son.
