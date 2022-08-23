GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein (D), is firing back after a Wake County Grand Jury took the next step towards criminally indicting him.

Stein spent his morning in Gastonia on Tuesday, discussing funding for the opioid epidemic, but took some time to address the latest developments in this controversy, which he says is a nonsense investigation.

Stein, along with two of his campaign staffers, are getting investigated because of a campaign ad they put out in 2020 about stein’s opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney, Jim O’Neill. Stein’s ad blamed O’Neill for his county’s large number of untested rape kits, blaming him for not addressing them.

O’Neill filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections and asked for an investigation into Stein for violating a 1930’s law that says people can’t circulate knowingly false/derogatory claims about candidates.

“My opponent lied about me repeatedly,” Stein said during Tuesday’s event, “My campaign ran an ad to correct the record, which was true. He then complained about it because he didn’t want to be held accountable for his failed leadership in his home community, Forsyth County, and the State Board of Elections investigated that ad for months, they concluded the ad was not false and that the matter should be closed.”

But most recently, the Grand Jury in Wake County continued the investigation and asked the District Attorney’s Office to present an indictment to consider. Stein is perplexed as to why they would continue on.

“The State Board of Elections reviewed the ad and said it wasn’t false. So I’m all for truthful ads. But it is very troubling when one D.A. on behalf of a friend D.A. can bring a case against a candidate. It’s troubling,” Stein said.

The D.A. Stein was referring to is Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman, who is actually a fellow Democrat. Stein claims Freeman and O’Neill are friends.

Freeman did recuse herself from the case, but it is unclear as to why.

Eric Heberlig, a Political Science Professor at UNC Charlotte, thinks it’s unlikely Stein will get convicted.

“Given the federal court rulings, basically allowing candidates to say anything in ads, I think it’s unlikely that there’d be any conviction or any punishment in the court of law for the content of these ads,” Heberlig said.