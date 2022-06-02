CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Buffalo, Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa. Three mass shootings that groups like Moms Demand Action say could’ve possibly been stopped if lawmakers made tougher laws.

“Sometimes it feels like we are making progress and other times like this last week it really felt like a setback,” said Shannon Klug, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action. “But I can tell you if there is any silver lining at all, is that we’ve seen a lot of people come out and say enough is enough.”

The group is taking that message to the office of U. S. senator Thom Tillis via a petition. 19,000 people across the state of North Carolina signed the document in the last week asking lawmakers to appoint a director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, pass a federal red flag law, and make background checks a priority.

“Definitely universal background checks passed,” added Klug. “Over 90% of Americans are in favor of that.”

“We’re always watching and what really propels these is event after event, a lot of times you get a copycat,” says Larry Hyatt, owner of Hyatt Gun Shops. “This emotion is so high right now with these children, we all feel like throwing our guns in the ocean when it first happens, but we’ve got to get up the next day and face all the other things that are going on.”

Hyatt says he has been monitoring Capitol Hill for possible new legislation. Hyatt says he hopes any new law passed is not misused because this is a complex issue. Hyatt also says gun shop owners can start to implement their own restrictions like his shop, which doesn’t sell AR – 15 rifles to people under 18, unless the meet specific requirements.

“We are in an urban environment, we’re dealing with a lot of youth, a lot of gangs, a lot of settling issues with violence out here,” added Hyatt.