‘A Friendlier World with Air Sports’: N.C. DOT hosts annual Aviation Art Contest

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The N.C. Department of Transportation is hosting its annual Aviation Art Contest and the deadline for entries is fast approaching.

From hot air balloons to gliders, to air shows, this year’s theme will be “A Friendlier World with Air Sports.”

The contest is open from children ages six to 16 who live or attend school in North Carolina.

Last year, 2,420 students entered the contest from 219 schools and 269 hometowns across the state.

Click here for more information.