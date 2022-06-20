WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — A nine-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning at a lake in Moore County.

On Saturday at approximately 4:07 p.m., the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a drowning call from the Seven Lakes West community near Lake Auman.

West End Fire and Rescue, Seven Lakes Fire and Rescue, Moore County Public Safety and the Sheriff’s Office responded two minutes later and found a nine-year-old boy in Lake Auman.

He was transported to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst and later died, deputies said.

“Prayers to the family, those involved and the responding emergency crews,” said the West End Fire and Rescue in a Facebook post.