87-year-old NC woman charged with killing man after running him over on shoulder of road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and an 87-year-old woman is in jail after a crash.

According to police, around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, Corinne Langone, 87, of Greensboro, was driving on Pleasant Ridge Road and ran off the road, driving on the shoulder of the road.

Langone’s car hit Anthony Carter, 43, of Greensboro, and then struck a brick sign.

They were both taken to the hospital. Carter died as a result of the crash.

Lagone is charged with involuntary manslaughter and is currently in the Guilford County Jail.