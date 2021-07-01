72-year-old NC gas station clerk dies after early morning shooting; police still seeking suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were called to the Speedway gas station on the 2800 block of Battleground Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault, and there they found someone suffering from a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Patricia Grant, 72, of Greensboro, passed away from her injuries after being taken to the hospital. She was an employee of the Speedway gas station.

Police are seeking a suspect in the case. He was described as wearing a winter coat, and he left the scene on foot.

Areas of Martinsville Road, Martha’s Place, and Isaac’s Place were closed off as police searched the area. They collected evidence in the area, which cleared Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

