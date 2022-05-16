YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Yadkinville, according to Yadkinville Emergency Management Operations Manager Lt. Daniel Tucker.

Tucker reports that the incident happened between 12:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday in the area of East Lee Avenue.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver reportedly stopped at the scene. There is no word on charges.

Yadkinville police and North Carolina troopers are investigating.