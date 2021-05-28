5 people shot in drive-by outside Durham internet café, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after five people were shot in a drive-by outside an internet café late on Thursday.

According to police at the scene, two vehicles were going west on Linwood Avenue and then turned south onto Fayetteville Street before opening fire at people standing outside of the City of Gold store at the intersection.

Five people were shot in a drive-by outside an internet café in Durham (Photo: Crystal Price/CBS 17)

Five people were shot in a drive-by outside an internet café in Durham (Photo: Crystal Price/CBS 17)

The shooting occurred just before midnight, according to authorities. More than 30 evidence markers were placed in the road during the investigation, according to a CBS 17 reporter at the scene.

Four males and one female were shot. One person is in critical condition and the other four are in stable condition, police said. No names or ages of the victims have been released at this time.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The scene was cleared around 5 a.m. Friday.

Police said they don’t have any suspect information that they can release at this time.