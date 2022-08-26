The Neuse River in Clayton. Photo from the National Weather Service.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A site along the Neuse River in Clayton has now failed checks for E. coli seven times this summer, according to a group that typically checks more than 50 sites along North Carolina rivers each week.

The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, tests water at popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.

Five sites across the state failed the weekly fecal bacteria test, with two of those river sites in the Raleigh area, the group announced Friday.

The Clayton River Walk, that has failed six times in the past, also failed this week, according to Sound Rivers.

An area in eastern Raleigh along the Neuse River — Anderson Point — also failed the water tests this week.

In the area of the Lower Neuse River near the coast, two sites failed: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental.

Along the Tar-Pamlico Rivers, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed this week.

Sound Rivers typically checks 52 sites along rivers each week between late May through the end of August. In salt water, the group checks for enterococci bacteria.

Boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or exercise caution at these sites. Exposure to the water may come with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.