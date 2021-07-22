4 students taken to hospital after school bus overturns in NC

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four students were taken to the hospital after a school bus overturned in Yadkin County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin.

The bus overturned on Rena Road, south of Jonesville, at 3:20 p.m. with 26 students on board.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

The students on board are summer school students at Jonesville Elementary School.

The injured students were taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Martin said State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. Once they are finished, school officials will begin an investigation as well.

“Our first priority is to make sure the students are OK, and our people did that. Law enforcement is always notified, and we allow them to do their investigation. Then we wait for the results of their investigation before we take any official action, so to speak,” Martin said.

Martin said he has not spoken to any parents or the bus driver as of now.

Neighbor reacts to Yadkin County school bus crash

Kay Collins’ daily routine is to watch the students drive by on the school bus from her porch.

Collins looks to make sure her neighbor’s child gets off the bus and home safely, but Wednesday afternoon, she saw seen over two dozen children in need of her emergency help.

Collins said out of nowhere, the bus hit an embankment and flipped over after taking a curve on Rena Road.

“I just happened to come to the door, and I saw it run off the road, and I watched it hit that thing and it just happened so fast,” Collins said.

Collins said all she could hear was a bus full of screams and her first thought was to call 911.

“The kids were screaming and crying. I just ran back in to call 911. That’s all I knew to do,” Collins said.

Collins said the curve has had several accidents but never a bus. She hopes officials will place signs that will warn drivers of the curve to avoid future accidents.