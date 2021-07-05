4 dead, including 2 children, in North Carolina wreck, troopers say

Four family members including two children were killed when their vehicle hydroplaned and struck a tractor-trailer, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

News outlets report the crash happened Friday afternoon near Pinebluff in Moore County when the driver of a Honda Accord lost control and crossed a median, colliding with the truck.

Authorities identified the victims as Tesmond Thomas, 28; LaTanya Jones, 26; Levi Thomas, 6; and Judah Thomas, 4. They were family members from Aberdeen, TV station WTVD reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries, troopers said.