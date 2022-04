DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after a fire in Cooleemee on Monday afternoon.

FOX8 is told the fire started around 2:14 p.m. on Junction Road and was under control at 3 p.m.

Firefighters are still on the scene.

The state fire marshal is on the way.

Deputies say a bystander went to the Cooleemee Fire Department and told firefighters the house was on fire.

This is a developing story.