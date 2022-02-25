SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A third person has been arrested in connection in the death of a 21-year-old last week, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley was found shot to death at the Sheetz at Cornwallis Road and N.C. 42 in Garner on Feb. 17.

They also said a 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Shirley was the son of “Lizard Lick Towing” TV star Ron Shirley, according to a Facebook post by the company. The reality TV show ran on truTV for four seasons starting in 2011.

On Wednesday, two teens were charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.

On Thursday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21, of Smithfield, had been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Hunter is being held in the Johnston County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.