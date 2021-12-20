3 die in head-on crash in Wilkes County, troopers say

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

PURLEAR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people died in a head-on crash in Wilkes County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Boone Trail near Purlear Road around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 17 when a Ford F-350 traveling east ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and struck a Toyota Camry head-on.

Officials said both vehicles ran off the road and the Toyota was overturned and pushed into an embankment.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 45-year-old Sherry Aderhold, died from her injuries on scene. She was not restrained by a seatbelt, troopers said.

The driver of the Camry, 79-year-old Ellen Roten, and the passenger, 81-year-old Pearl Huffman, also died from their injuries. Troopers said both were wearing seatbelts.

Troopers were on scene for nearly three hours during the initial investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories