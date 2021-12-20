3 die in head-on crash in Wilkes County, troopers say

PURLEAR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people died in a head-on crash in Wilkes County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Boone Trail near Purlear Road around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 17 when a Ford F-350 traveling east ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and struck a Toyota Camry head-on.

Officials said both vehicles ran off the road and the Toyota was overturned and pushed into an embankment.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 45-year-old Sherry Aderhold, died from her injuries on scene. She was not restrained by a seatbelt, troopers said.

The driver of the Camry, 79-year-old Ellen Roten, and the passenger, 81-year-old Pearl Huffman, also died from their injuries. Troopers said both were wearing seatbelts.

Troopers were on scene for nearly three hours during the initial investigation of the crash.