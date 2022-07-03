SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina beach is warning people about car thieves lurking in the area after three cars were stolen in a short time Friday.
The thefts took place in just six hours from 9 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday at the Sea Trail Plantation development in Sunset Beach, police said.
Cars were stolen on Royal Poste Road, the 200 block of Clubhouse Road and Kings Trail, according to Sunset Beach police.
Officials said they were seeking video from doorbell cameras or other surveillance video clips.
Police also reminded residents: “the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to ALWAYS lock your vehicle.”
No other information was released.