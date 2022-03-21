MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag racer is dead after a crash during a timed trial at the Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, according to the fire department.

Between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a driver was slowing down after a timed trial and lost control. The driver crashed and died from his injuries.

Johnson City Press reports that the driver was 22-year-old Lucas McKinney of Elizabethton.

He had won the High School Challenge at Bristol Dragway in 2018 and made it to the final of the DER Series Pro class race in 2020.

“Lucas is going to be missed,” Red Whitmore, director of the DER Racing Series at Bristol Dragway, told Johnson City Press. “He comes from a good family of racers who have raced with us since I started DER 14 years ago. Our condolences also go out to his slot-car family. He loved racing and loved being competitive.”