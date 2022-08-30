WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone.

Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart.

Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road and Hanes Mill Road along with 31-year-old Heather Singleton.

Goins’ family believes she might have stopped to offer her help to Singleton when a tractor-trailer hit both women and their cars.

“Some of the things I’m thinking about are what could have been done to avoid this,” said Sgt. Joshua Sheetz with the traffic enforcement division at the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Sheetz says investigators still don’t know why the women were stopped on the highway.

“The nature of this crash, the extent of the damage does make things difficult,” Sheetz said.

With construction in the area, a portion of the highway where the crash happened is flanked by a concrete barrier.

“I don’t know that played into it because it was right at the end of it. There was space where vehicles could have been moved to the side of the road, but we don’t know the specifics about that yet,” Sheetz said.

Sheetz tells FOX8 that if you have car trouble or find yourself in a fender bender, it’s best to move your car as far off the road as possible and call for help.

A spokesperson for the WSPD says the driver of the tractor-trailer is cooperating with the investigation, and there are no charges pending against them.