2 people treated for possible overdoses, 6 total taken to hospital from Asheville inn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people had a possible overdose at Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, according to the Asheville Fire Department.

AFD said they responded just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 to the inn. On the scene, they treated two people for possible overdoses, however, four additional people came to them with concerns about their conditions.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

A total of six people were taken to the hospital, officials said.

Omni Grove Park Inn released the following statement:

“On Saturday night there was an unfortunate situation at the hotel. All guests involved were transported to the hospital, and the Asheville Police Department was present facilitating all necessary actions. We are unable to disclose or confirm specifics due to guest confidentiality. Our hearts go out to those who were affected, and we continue to work closely with health care and police officials.” Omni Grove Park Inn officials

The Asheville Police Department said they were one of the three departments to respond to this incident. Buncombe County EMS also responded.

APD said the narcotics have been recovered and they are investigating.

Details are limited at this time.