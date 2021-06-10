2 motorcyclists killed in shooting in North Carolina identified

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The names of the victims in a double homicide have been released by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting took place on Highway 29 in Rockingham County. Two people were killed, and another man was injured.

Kwandre’ Marcell Carey, 24, of Montross, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haneefa Fitzgerald, 42, of Fredricksburg, Virginia died later at the hospital.

The name of the third victim in the shooting is not being released due to on-going safety concerns.

Martin Calvin Cox Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder in connection to this case. He was arrested in Kentucky several days after the shooting and was extradited back to Rockingham county this week.

He is being held with no bond.