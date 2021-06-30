2 men shot, killed in North Carolina; wife of victim critically injured

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two men who were killed in a shooting on Dan River Church Road in Eden.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Dan River Church Road.

At the scene, deputies found Alexander “Alex” Michael Grubbs, 29, of Eden, and Jordan Lee Gwynn, 27, of Eden, on a porch with gunshot wounds. They were both declared dead.

Rebecca Fisher Gwynn, 26, of Eden, who was married to Jordan, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the three were on the porch when a shooter or shooters open fired from a nearby wooded area at about 9:50 p.m.

Deputies do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (336) 349-9683.