2 injured when house explodes in North Carolina

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a house exploded Wednesday afternoon in Henderson County.

The explosion happened at a home near Kyles Creek Road shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find two people had been injured in the explosion.

Two Mountain Air Medical Ambulances were called to take the victims to a burn center for treatment.

The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and Fletcher Fire & Rescue are investigating what caused the explosion.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation into the explosion is not criminal in nature at this time.

