2 fishing boats run aground after possible collision in Outer Banks

Two fishing vessels were grounded along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina’s Outer Banks. (National Park Service)

MANTEO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two fishing vessels were grounded along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina’s Outer Banks Wednesday night, National Park Service officials confirmed.

According to preliminary information, the two boats ran aground on the beach north of the Oregon Inlet.

Officials said there may have been a collision between the two vessels before the grounding.

Crews are working to salvage the boats.

Five passengers on board the vessels made it safely to shore, NPS officials said.