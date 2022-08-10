SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two are dead after a crash in Surry County.

Just before 6 a.m., NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on US 601 near Chandler Road in Surry County.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer carrying a load of timber overturned on its side and lost part of its load after going through a right-hand curve.

The timber then apparently hit the car, which went down an embankment and partially off the road.

Two people in the car died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

According to troopers, charges are pending and the scene will be cleared once all debris is removed from the roadway.