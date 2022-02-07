2 dead after car slams into tree, catches fire near Raleigh airport, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people died in a fiery crash in Raleigh near RDU International Airport Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. along Brier Creek Parkway near Vogel Street/Arnold Palmer Drive, which is near where Aviation Parkway ends at Globe Road, Raleigh police said.

The crash site was near the Mellow Mushroom near the Vogel Street intersection and close to Duke Urgent Care – Brier Creek.

The wreck happened when a car with two people inside went off the road and crashed into a tree, according to police. Officials said the engine caught on fire following the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person was trapped inside the vehicle when first responders got there.

The person who was trapped died a short time later, police said Monday morning.

No other details were available.