2 children among family displaced following NC house fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A family including two children was displaced from their North Raleigh home after a fire broke out late Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 8300 block of Neuse Lawn Road, which is in a neighborhood east of U.S. 1 and just north of Perry Creek Road, fire officials said.

Officials said 35 firefighters battled the blaze and it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire was contained to one room of the home, but damage could also be seen to the exterior of the house and part of the roof.

The people who live in the home were there when the fire broke out, but no one was injured in the blaze.

Two adults and the two children will be displaced for at least one night, according to Raleigh fire officials said.

A news release said 25 percent of the home was damaged by the fire.

The fire broke out as children were trick-or-treating throughout the neighborhood for Halloween.

No other information was released.