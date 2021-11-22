2.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem at about 8:58 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to GPS coordinates, the earthquake was centered between Old Salisbury Court and Parklawn Memorial Gardens, about 3 miles south-southwest of Winston-Salem.

USGS says it had a depth of about 1.2 miles.

Winston-Salem police and fire dispatch says they started getting phone calls at about 9 a.m., mainly in the areas off Peters Creek Parkway near Brewer Road and Old Salisbury Road. Other areas include Ardemore, Ebert and West Clemmonsville Road.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

As of 10:30 a.m., USGS had received more than 40 responses from people who said they felt the earthquake.

The Winston-Salem earthquake was one of multiple that hit the Virginia-North Carolina border region Sunday morning.

At 6:04 a.m., a 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Abingdon, Virginia, about 100 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.