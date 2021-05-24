18-year-old hit, killed while changing tire on NC 109 north, troopers say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck while possibly changing a tire on N.C. 109, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 3:17 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on N.C. 109 north in Davidson County.

Troopers say vehicle became disabled and stopped on the highway, partially in the road.

While 18-year-old Aliyah Jordan Garris, of Thomasville, was outside of the vehicle, possibly changing a tire, she was hit by a Ram pickup truck heading north.

Garris was killed.

The vehicle that Garris was in was not hit.

No charges have been filed.