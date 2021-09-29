18-year-old found dead by railroad tracks in NC identified; cause of death under investigation

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager found dead near train tracks has been identified.

Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Burlington police officers were sent to the 800 block of Railroad Street when they were told about an unconscious person.

The officers found Deykwon Gilmore, 18, Burlington, dead near the railroad tracks.

Detectives were initially led to believe that Gilmore was shot and killed, but the immediate cause of death is still under investigation. This is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.