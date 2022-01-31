18-year-old charges back into burning home to rescue 3 younger sisters

(Courtesy of Cristina Ramirez)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — When 18-year-old Alexis Chavez got out of his burning home and discovered that his sisters were still inside, he risked his own life to save theirs.

The Chavez family home on Estates Drive in Davidson County was destroyed Saturday when a fire ripped through the house.

When the fire started, 18-year-old Alexis Chavez was inside. He knew something was wrong when his mom banged on his door.

A fire was spreading rapidly inside their home. He says the smoke and flames blocked the doorway as he ran outside. His three younger sisters–seven years old, one year old and two months old–were still inside.

“I froze for a moment, put my hood on and ran inside to get my little sisters out,” Chavez said.

He says all that mattered was getting his younger sisters out safe, and he didn’t let a wall of flames stop him.

“You couldn’t see the kids. All you were able to do is hear them,” Chavez said.

His sock even caught fire carrying out two of his sisters. The blaze grew so fast he couldn’t go back in for the third.

The entire home was in flames. He yelled to firefighters that his baby sister was still in the back of the house.

“My mom tried to go to the other side of it, but the door handle and all of that, as soon as she tried to open it, the fire just got to her face and her hand,” Chavez said.

The only way in was through a window.

“One of the other neighbors tried to use a stick and broke the window, and after he did that we saw all of the black smoke coming out from there, and that’s when the fireman hurried up and went in there,” he said.

The firefighter crawled on the floor and followed the sound of the crying baby.

“The bedroom door was closed which kept a lot of the heat out of that room,” said Zack sears, chief of West Lexington Fire and Rescue. “One thing that was in the infant’s favor was the fact that it was in a pack-and-play which was very low to the ground. That’s the best place you want to be in a situation where a room is filling with smoke.”

Alexis’ mother and sisters are being treated for burns but are expected to be okay. While his family begins to rebuild, he’s grateful to see the community pitching in to help.

“I’m just glad people are coming to help, volunteering to help and donate the things and food and formulas,” he said. “I’m just glad people are coming to help.

“Just keep everything in prayers”

The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay.

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family, and a neighbor is taking physical donations for the family. That includes clothes and baby supplies. Donations can be dropped off at 4 Estates Drive in Lexington. The mother wears medium tops, bottoms size 11-15 and shoes size 7. The 18-year-old son wears medium tops, bottoms size 28 and shoes size 11 1/2. They are also seeking clothing donations for a 7-year-old girl, a 1-year-old girl and a newborn. Diapers of any size would also be appreciated.