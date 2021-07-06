17-year-old buys mobile car detailing business in North Carolina

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Take a minute to think about what job you were working at 17.

Chances are you didn’t buy and continue to run an already established business. This summer is unlike any other summer for Fisher Brewer. The high school senior operates the mobile car washing and detailing service Premium Shine.

On a recent sunny and hot afternoon, we caught up with Brewer in Thomasville. He got out of his van, opened the doors and prepared to bring the shine back to a dirty vehicle.

“We have our tire wash bucket, a paint wash bucket, a 60-gallon water tank, so we don’t have to use people’s water,” Brewer said.

He got down to work. For two years, Brewer scrubbed cars, trucks and SUVs for Premium Shine. The previous owner went back to school and didn’t have time to run the business. With his parents’ help, Brewer bought the business.

“My dream is to get this as best as possible,” Brewer said. “I want to make my customers as happy as they can be and always do my best no matter what.”

And he does his best. Inside and out, the shine returns to the vehicle. Owners are impressed with Brewer’s work and thrilled to learn that the same young person that cleaned their car now operates the business.

“I have gotten a lot of text. A lot of them know me and how happy they are for me and how supportive they are, which is really good,” Brewer said.

He has been in charge for less than two weeks, but he is already thinking several steps ahead.

“I want more vans. I want to reach farther than the time now and keep moving forward constantly and get new people,” Brewer said.

When school starts in August, he will be in the classroom. After lunch, though, Brewer will be backwashing cars.

“I am going to have someone working for the first few hours of the day, and then I’ll come help them at the end,” he said.

Premium Shine has cleaned and detailed all sorts for vehicles, from small cars to expensive ones like Ferrari, Maserati and Tesla.

You can contact Premium Shine on the company’s website, Facebook or Instagram. You can also call (336) 309-8780.