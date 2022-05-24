RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – A 13-year-old from Asheville drowned Sunday in the Broad River in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the boy and several family members were swimming in the river between Bat Cave and Chimney Rock.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the boy was pulled under by the swift river current.

A dive team from Henderson County responded along with several fire departments and rescue teams.

The dive team was able to find and recover the boy’s body.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.