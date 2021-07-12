12-year-old NC girl hit by gunfire in her bedroom; house targeted in ‘volley of gunfire’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 12-year-old girl.

Officers responded to a house at the 1800 block of Pleasant Street around 7 p.m. Sunday night after receiving reports of a shooting. According to the report, the home had been hit with “a volley of gunfire.”

The girl was in her bedroom and was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital, and her injuries are not life-threatening.

No one else in the house was hurt.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.