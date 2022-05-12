HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three pedestrians were hit in a hit and run overnight in High Point.

Officials with High Point police confirm that a 12-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman and another woman were hit on East Springfield Road on Wednesday by what witnesses described as a black Mercedes.

The alleged driver, Victory Charles Brooks of Huntersville, was charged with three counts of felony hit and run causing personal injury and one count of DWI and possession of fraudulent identification.

Warrants show that Brooks was extremely intoxicated and refused all tests when police found him.

They arrested a suspect in this hit and run around 2 a.m. Thursday after a person called 911 about a possible drunk driver. Officers say the man was drunk when he was arrested, but they don’t know if he was drunk when he struck the three ladies around 10 p.m.

The three people hit were taken to the hospital. Two were treated and released while the third is hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.